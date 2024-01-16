WELCOME!

Brendan, the new owner of Baron's, was an employee of Brickley's Narragansett for over 12 years. His younger brother, Kieran, has worked alongside him for over 9 years, and the two were raised in Narragansett their whole life. The duo is a crucial staple to the ice cream shop, having been some of the primary ice cream makers for many years.





As they step into this new chapter, they're proud to say that the beloved ice cream recipes will remain just as delightful as ever, preserving the classic flavors you know and love, while adding new specialty flavors and creations for everyone to try.