Meet Baron:
Hi! My name is Baron, and I am the beloved inspiration behind the ice cream shop's rename. My journey began at North County Animal League Shelter in Vermont when I was rescued after my dad graduated from college in May of 2013. I was only there for a couple of days before my dad came to visit me. My dad began to throw tennis balls to see if I would play with them. I walked over and sat on his feet, and he soon found out I liked getting pets more than I liked tennis balls. Next thing I know, I am on my way back to Narragansett with my new best friend!
While my exact age remains a mystery, my family thinks I am about 12 years old and have been a cherished companion for many years. What can I say? I am a mix of breeds and embody the best qualities of each: the loyalty of a lab, the fluffiness of a chow, and the gentle giant demeanor of a Newfoundland. My favorite things are belly scratches, tortilla chips, walking on the seawall, and licking Brendan's arm after a long shift of scooping.
My playful spirit and calm nature have allowed me to become a beloved member of my family, and the perfect namesake for the ice cream shop (BTW: Black Raspberry... delicious). When you visit us, don't be surprised if I make an appearance. I am happy to meet all my guests with a friendly smile and wag of my tail! Please enjoy a pup-cup for your favorite four-legged friend on me!
Here’s to Baron, our four-legged friend and the heart behind our sweet endeavor!
A testament to the prior owners:
Steve and Chris Brophy proudly owned Brickley's Narragansett for nearly 30 years. They worked religiously on perfecting the craft, growing the once small, local ice cream shop into a well-known Rhode Island staple. They earned the award for The Best Ice Cream in South County from RI Monthly numerous times. We are thankful for their dedication to treating every employee like family, especially the Kenny brothers. Passing the torch to Brendan, they have allowed him to pursue a career filled with serving smiles with every scoop. Thank you, Steve and Chris!