Meet Baron:

Hi! My name is Baron, and I am the beloved inspiration behind the ice cream shop's rename. My journey began at North County Animal League Shelter in Vermont when I was rescued after my dad graduated from college in May of 2013. I was only there for a couple of days before my dad came to visit me. My dad began to throw tennis balls to see if I would play with them. I walked over and sat on his feet, and he soon found out I liked getting pets more than I liked tennis balls. Next thing I know, I am on my way back to Narragansett with my new best friend!





While my exact age remains a mystery, my family thinks I am about 12 years old and have been a cherished companion for many years. What can I say? I am a mix of breeds and embody the best qualities of each: the loyalty of a lab, the fluffiness of a chow, and the gentle giant demeanor of a Newfoundland. My favorite things are belly scratches, tortilla chips, walking on the seawall, and licking Brendan's arm after a long shift of scooping.





My playful spirit and calm nature have allowed me to become a beloved member of my family, and the perfect namesake for the ice cream shop (BTW: Black Raspberry... delicious). When you visit us, don't be surprised if I make an appearance. I am happy to meet all my guests with a friendly smile and wag of my tail! Please enjoy a pup-cup for your favorite four-legged friend on me!





Here’s to Baron, our four-legged friend and the heart behind our sweet endeavor!