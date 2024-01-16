brendan and kieran

CONTACT US BELOW:

Baron's Homemade Ice Cream

Contact Us:

Email: baronsicecream@gmail.com

Phone: 401-515-7774

Instagram: @baronsicecream

Facebook: Baron's Homemade Ice Cream

Inquire within:

If you are interested in booking us with our ice cream cart for special events, such as weddings, graduation parties, birthdays, and more, please email us with your name, phone number, and desired service from us and we will get back to you within 24-48 hours.

Merchandise

If you are interested in purchasing merchandise, including tee shirts and hats, we do have a limited supply for the end of our season. However, please stop by the shop between the hours of 12-4 pm if you are interested in inquiring about the availability and selection of our Baron's merchandise.


We are unable to provide assistance with merchandise outside of these hours due to the increased volume of customers and need for prompt service. Thank you for understanding!