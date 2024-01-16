CONTACT US BELOW:
Baron's Homemade Ice Cream
Contact Us:
Email: baronsicecream@gmail.com
Phone: 401-515-7774
Instagram: @baronsicecream
Facebook: Baron's Homemade Ice Cream
Inquire within:
If you are interested in booking us with our ice cream cart for special events, such as weddings, graduation parties, birthdays, and more, please email us with your name, phone number, and desired service from us and we will get back to you within 24-48 hours.
Merchandise
If you are interested in purchasing merchandise, including tee shirts and hats, we do have a limited supply for the end of our season. However, please stop by the shop between the hours of 12-4 pm if you are interested in inquiring about the availability and selection of our Baron's merchandise.
We are unable to provide assistance with merchandise outside of these hours due to the increased volume of customers and need for prompt service. Thank you for understanding!